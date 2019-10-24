Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami thanks PM Modi for 6 more medical colleges

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s approval to set up an additional six medical colleges in the State.

Published: 24th October 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s approval to set up an additional six medical colleges in the State. In his statement, the chief minister said, “The Central Government gave the approval to set up six medical colleges at Tiruppur, Niligiris, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Dindugal and Virudhunagar districts, accepting my request. Getting this approval is a landmark for Tamil Nadu.

The Central government also gave approval for Rs 1,950 crore, of which Tamil Nadu will contribute Rs 780 crore. I convey my thanks to the Prime Minister for this special permission on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.” 

With the approval, an additional 900 MBBS seats are likely to be added in the medical counselling for the coming academic year. The number of Government Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu will also increase from 24 to 30. Each new medical college will start with 150 MBBS seats. 
 

