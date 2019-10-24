Theatre owners told to return money collected for special shows

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Since permission to screen special shows during Deepavali has not been granted, theatre owners should return amounts collected from public, said Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C Raju. He said the State government has not granted permission to screen special shows for any movie scheduled for Deepavali release. Special shows were allowed earlier, during Pongal and Deepavali, but theatre owners fleeced the audience using the opportunity. There were complaints that a ticket for special shows cost as high as Rs 2,000. Though theatre owners assured the government that there would not be any such incident, the government is yet to decide on their request, he added.