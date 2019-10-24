Velumani submits petition seeking cuts in GST rates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani submitted a request to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, seeking a reduction of GST rate from 18% to 12% on machine job work and from 12% to 5% on wet grinders.

All machine job orders where material input is not involved, may be taxed at the same level of 12%, to benefit small and micro industries, the letter which he handed over to the Union Minister while meeting her in Delhi, stated. He also thanked Centre’s sanction of Rs 1608.03 crore as 2nd installment of Basic Grant of 14th Finance Commission.