Desi chicken, swanky cellphone: AIADMK MLA's 'Deepavali gift' wins hearts of partymen

This is the fourth consecutive year when V Panneerselvam who represents Kalasapakkam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, is giving the gift pack to 864 party office-bearers.

AIADMK MLA V Panneerselvam giving away the Deepavali hamper to the office-bearers of his party at a function held at Kanchi near Tiruvannamalai town on Friday.

AIADMK MLA V Panneerselvam giving away the Deepavali hamper to the office-bearers of his party at a function held at Kanchi near Tiruvannamalai town on Friday.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: If there is an indoor meeting of any political parties, it will not get over without heated exchanges and ruckus. But unlike such meetings, this one is different. Smile and joy writ large on the face of the participants. They seem to be rejoicing the occasion as everyone is handed with a Deepavali gift hamper which predominantly consists of a desi chicken.

V Panneerselvam, AIADMK MLA representing Kalasapakkam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, gave away the Deepavali hamper to the office-bearers of his party in his constituency at a function held at Kanchi near Tiruvannamalai town on Friday.

The gift pack also consists of a sweet box, cracker box, ghee, gingelly oil, chicken masala and a watch.

This is the fourth consecutive year the MLA is giving the gift pack to win hearts.

“It is just to cheer our party men for the Deepavali festival. I have been doing this for the fourth consecutive year now,” Panneerselvam told Express.

He added that that the gift hamper was distributed to five thousand party men.

The surprising element of the gift hamper is an attractive cellphone.

As many as 864 party office-bearers, at various levels, were gifted the cellphone which they can use for communicating among themselves to represent the grievances/grudges of the grassroots level functionaries and members.

Office-bearers from Javvadhu hills, Kalasapakkam, Polur and Pudupalayam panchayat unions received the cellphones that can be used to communicate as common users group.

While cheering the party men, Panneerselvam did not fail to remind them of the duty and challenge lying ahead as the civic body polls are going to be announced shortly.

“You have to be aware of the duty before us. The local body elections will be announced shortly. You have to prepare for it,” he said.

The MLA also informed the AIADMK men that village panchayat secretaries functioning for several years at the same place would shortly be shunted in the district because most of them were lethargic in dealing with public issues.

