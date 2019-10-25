‘Form panel for students’ safety’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a school building in The Nilgiris collapsed due to heavy rain, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on a report in an English daily on October 23.

On Thursday, the Commission issued notice to the Chief Secretary to consider forming a committee comprising experts from both civil and structural engineering departments, to assess safety of school buildings maintained by the State.According to the news report, a portion of the wall of a Government School Building at Melur Hosahatty in The Nilgiris district caved in on October 22 due to heavy rain.