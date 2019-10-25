Home States Tamil Nadu

HC acquits mentally-ill man accused of murder 

Psychiatrist tells court that Kumar suffers from schizophrenia  

Published: 25th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court acquitted a murder convict taking into consideration that he has been suffering from mental disorder (schizophrenia). A division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh passed the order by allowing an appeal filed by the convict Kumar alias Selvakumar, challenging the conviction and life sentence awarded to him by Tirunelveli Sessions Judge in 2014 for murdering one Mahesh in 2009. Kumar had hacked Mahesh to death after the latter refused to lend him Rs 50.

The Judges noted that Kumar had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia even before the crime. They also recorded the testimony of the psychiatrist who had been giving treatment to Kumar. The psychiatrist deposed that Kumar has been suffering from schizophrenia for nearly about seven and a half years and that a schizophrenia patient would be unaware of his/her own actions. 

Therefore, the Judges held that Kumar was entitled to the benefit under Indian Penal Code  Section 84 that states that nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act, or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law.

They acquitted him from the case with directions to his family to monitor and take care of him and not to allow him to cause any injury to third parties. They opined that schizophrenia patients should not be isolated and they should be encouraged, motivated and involved in all social functions.

