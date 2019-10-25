Home States Tamil Nadu

In Puducherry's Kamaraj Nagar, voters join ‘hands’ with Congress

M Praveena of Naam Thamizhar Katchi  secured 620 votes, followed by C Vetriselvam of Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the new party floated by  veteran leader P Kannan with 343 votes.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy congratulating A John Kumar after the by-election results for Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat were declared on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  In a fight for prestige, the ruling Congress retained the Kamaraj Nagar constituency with its candidate A John Kumar (54)  winning over his nearest rival Bouvanesvarane (53) of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) by a margin of 7,170 votes. John Kumar, who contested the seat in Congress -DMK alliance secured 14,782  votes out of a total of  24,310 votes polled, while  Bouvanesvarane, who contested in the AINRC-AIADMK-BJP alliance, polled  7,612 votes.   

M Praveena of Naam Thamizhar Katchi secured 620 votes, followed by C Vetriselvam of Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the new party floated by veteran leader P Kannan with 343 votes. The others to reach the three-figure mark are Lenin Durai (SUCI-Communist) with 294 votes and S. Govindaraj (All India Makkal Kazhagam) with 121 votes. 

As many as 426 voters had opted for  NOTA. 
Amid tight security, the counting began at 8 am at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic. Right from the first round, John Kumar established a lead which increased in the subsequent rounds.  With this win, the strength of the Congress has been restored to  15 in the Territorial Assembly, which has 30 elected members and three nominated MLAs. The ruling party has a strength of 19, with the support of three DMK members and one Independent MLA from Mahe. The Opposition has a strength of 14 MLAs with AINRC -7, AIADMK - 4 and BJP -3 (nominated).

The by-election became necessary after incumbent legislator V Vaithilingam (Congress) resigned,  following his election to the Lok Sabha from the lone  Parliamentary constituency in April. This is John Kumar’s first victory in Kamaraj Nagar, though he was earlier elected from Nellithope constituency in 2016 Assembly elections. However, he vacated the seat to facilitate Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to contest and win.

CM thanks voters
Thanking the voters,  Narayanasamy said the  Congress-DMK combine securing two-thirds of the votes polled was an endorsement of the government’s popularity and support for its welfare schemes.“The failure of the Opposition parties in adopting a constructive approach,  Lt Governor Kiran Bedi creating trouble to the government by blocking schemes and the ruling party’s efforts in implementing schemes despite all these hurdles has helped us win,” he said. The Opposition campaign did not highlight the issues of people but only attacked Congress. This didn’t go down well with the people, Narayanasamy said.
Further, NR Congress president N Rangasmy was not interested in people’s welfare, he said.

Cong has 15 MLAs
With this win, the strength of the Congress has been restored to  15 in the Assembly, which has 30 elected members & 3 nominated MLAs. The ruling party has a strength of 19, with the support of 3 DMK MLA and one Independent MLA

7,170 votes John Kumar secured over NR Congress candidate

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamaraj Nagar constituency Congress
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp