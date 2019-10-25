Independent gets third position

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Hari Nadar, an independent candidate, secured more votes than Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate S Rajanarayanan, bagging the third position in the Nanguneri by-election. Hari received 4,243 votes while the Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate bagged 3,494.

Hari, who has nine criminal cases against him, received sizeable support in the Nadar belt. He is associated with the Panankattu Padai Katchi, which was started by the Nadar outfits weeks before the last Parliament election. While the Naam Tamizhar Katchi functionaries pinned their hopes on securing the third position this election, Hari shattered their dream.