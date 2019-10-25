‘More time needed to announce polls’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commission on Thursday sought four weeks more time from the Supreme Court to submit the schedule for the local body elections in Tamil Nadu. Already, the SEC had given a commitment to submit the schedule by Oct. 31. The court is likely to consider the plea either on Friday or within the next few days. Meanwhile, official sources told Express

“The SEC has procured 1.55 lakh EVMs from Karnataka and Bihar. These machines have to be subjected to ‘first level checking’. As per the earlier plan, this exercise should have been completed by the end of this month and to notify the polls on Oct. 31. The ‘first level checking’ is expected to go on till Nov. 15. So, the SEC is likely to notify the elections between Nov. 16-30.”