Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK claims it is their victory

With a margin of over 44,000 votes, Muthamilselvan of the ruling party had a comfortable victory over his DMK rival Pughazhendhi. 

Published: 25th October 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK candidate Muthamilselvan collecting certificate from the Returning Officer after winning the Vikravandi bypoll on Thursday | Express

By krithika Srinivasan & S Kumaresan
Express News Service

VIKRAVANDI/CHENNA: With a margin of over 44,000 votes, Muthamilselvan of the ruling party had a comfortable victory over his DMK rival Pughazhendhi. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of DMK MLA Radhamani in June. While Radhamani had won by a margin of 3.87% in 2016, Muthamilselvan now has a margin of 23.8%, which is five times higher.      

DMK was quick to claim the grapes were sour. “They won with money power, not through democracy,” claimed Pughazhendhi. The sentiment was echoed by party strongman Durai Murugan. Interestingly, Durai Murugan was recently in the news, during the Lok Sabha polls, as unaccounted cash was seized from his and his loyalist’s homes. 

However, caste and cash did play a role in this election, especially in areas such as Kaanai, Vikravandi and Asur blocks. “Be it by-election or Assembly polls, the alliance of regional parties and candidate’s caste identity are vital and that is how it has been for all these years,” says G Rajendran (55) from Asur. However, AIADMK chairman Baskar dismissed the cash-for-vote allegation as baseless.

“It is a clear victory as people want the AIADMK’s rule to continue. We have fulfilled most of their needs and many schemes have been implemented without bias.” 

Is PMK the secret of success?
The size of the winning margin suggests PMK is still a force to reckon with in these areas. The party cadre feel they played a decisive role in this battle and thus, expect better bargaining power while sitting down to share seats in the upcoming local body polls. Their assumption is not without logic.  

In 2016, when the PMK fought without an alliance, the DMK won the seat with a margin of mere 6,912 votes. The AIADMK, which came second, secured 56,845 votes and the PMK came a close third with 41,428 votes. The combined tally of the AIADMK and PMK in the 2016 Assembly polls comes closer to the AIADMK’s tally in the current by-election (1,13,766).

AK Moorthi, former union minister and PMK state functionary, said, “We have given a fitting lesson to the DMK. They tried to cheat our Vanniyar community. They even put up posters claiming that Stalin is the guardian of the three crore Vanniyars. Vanniyars have rejected the DMK and the community people even from other parties have accepted our call to support the AIADMK.” It is a victory for the PMK though it was not in the fray, Moorthy said. This thought has enthused all PMK cadre who take the entire credit for this victory.  

PMK’s loss?
Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy said, “PMK may demand a higher share of seats in local body polls. But the AIADMK will not give more than 20%. PMK can’t switch over to DMK-led alliance. It has compulsion to remain with the AIADMK.”

44,924
victory margin for AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi bypoll

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikravandi PMK DMK
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp