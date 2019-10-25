Proceedings against 97-yr-old writer quashed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has allowed a petition by renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan alias ‘Ki Ra’ seeking direction to quash lower court proceedings initiated against him for “intentionally insulting Scheduled Caste (SC) people in his interview to a magazine in 2012”.

In his interview to The Sunday Indian, the 97-year-old writer had remarked that he had not written on the life of SC people since he was not acquainted with their dialect. In his complaint, P Kathiresan said that Ki Ra, while referring to other communities in his interview, had used a respectful word ‘avar’ but employed the expression ‘avan’ devoid of the honorific while referring to the SC people. Justice G R Swaminathan called the proceedings ‘a prosecutor’s veto’ meaning that ‘setting the criminal law in motion to target those legitimately exercising their right of speech’.