Two mistakes that cost Stalin dearly in Vikravandi bypoll

The Vikravandi bypoll results have revealed, among other things, the failure of DMK’s two major poll strategies.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vikravandi bypoll results have revealed, among other things, the failure of DMK’s two major poll strategies. One, the party had promised exclusive reservation for Vanniyars in the constituency. 
Two, it attacked the PMK extensively to garner the anti-PMK votes. However, going by the numbers, the DMK neither managed to woo Vanniyars with the quota promise, or the Dalits with the PMK bashing.   

The PMK bashing is a strategy successfully implemented by DMDK and its leader Vijayakanth in 2006 in Virudhachalam. When both the Dravidian majors were going soft on the PMK in the Vanniyar dominated constituency, Vijayakanth went hammer and tongs against the party and managed to win the elections. 
“This made us realise anti-PMK voters outnumber PMK supporters in the northern regions of the State,” said a DMK MLA speaking to Express.   

But, despite the spectacular show in Lok Sabha polls, Stalin could not rework the anti-PMK forumla in Vikravandi this time. “The strategy is a sound one. But it did not work out maybe because it’s a bypoll, and bypolls always have different factors at play. Such a strategy might have worked out in general elections,” says veteran journalist T Koodalarasan.

