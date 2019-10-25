Home States Tamil Nadu

Two wins for two leaves: EPS lays ground for local body, 2021 elections

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday wrested Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies from DMK and its ally Congress with sizeable margins. 

Published: 25th October 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

EPS celebrates the verdict at the party office | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Thursday wrested Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies from DMK and its ally Congress with sizeable margins. With this win, the AIADMK has increased its strength in the 234-member Assembly to 125 (including the Speaker). The DMK’s strength has come down to 100 and Congress to seven. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who visited AIADMK headquarters here, described the victory as a precursor to 2021 Assembly verdict.

Palaniswami said the people have reposed their faith in AIADMK government after seeing the developmental and welfare schemes. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam too echoed similar views.
In Vikravandi, AIADMK candidate MR Muthamizhselvan won the by-election by over 44,000 votes against DMK’s Pugazhendhi. 

In Nanguneri, AIADMK candidate V Narayanan defeated Congress nominee Ruby Manoharan with a margin of over 33,000 votes. The AIADMK candidate won despite Puthiya Thamilagam boycotting the polls.

TAGS
AIADMK Vikravandi Nanguneri DMK
Comments

