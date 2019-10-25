‘Will probe Murasoli Panchami land case’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the veracity of the allegation that the office of the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli had been built on panchami land would be probed and action would be taken if the allegation was proved. The CM made this remark when asked about the allegation doing the rounds for the past few days.

Originally, it was PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss who raised the issue. Responding to his charge, DMK president MK Stalin released the 1985 deed of the Murasoli land to the media. As a counter, BJP functionary Tada Periyasamy said that only the original documents dating back to the 1923 Permanent Register could prove whether it was panchami land or not.

Meanwhile, Prof. R Srinivasan, BJP State secretary, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, seeking action in this regard. The Commission has also directed his petition to the Chief Secretary with a directive to submit facts within seven days.