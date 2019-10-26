Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK objects to AMMK using Jaya’s name, pic in flag

In support of the claim for registering AMMK as a political party, 100 functionaries have submitted affidavit before the EC.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has registered its objection with the Election Commission (EC) against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by TTV Dhinakaran, using the picture of the late leader J Jayalalithaa, her name and the three-colour party flag resembling that of AIADMK’s. A written submission in this regard was made to EC on Thursday.

In support of the claim for registering AMMK as a political party, 100 functionaries have submitted affidavit before the EC. However, during the recent period, most of them have joined other political parties. As such, the AIADMK has urged EC to summon them and to ascertain whether they still swear by their affidavit and support AMMK. 

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar too objected to AMMK using the portrait and name of Jayalalithaa. “What moral right they have to name their party after Amma (Jayalalithaa)? They were expelled from the party by Amma long ago.  They cannot use the picture of Amma in their party flag. Instead, they could use the picture of VK Sasikala and name the party after her.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK AMMK Jayalalithaa
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp