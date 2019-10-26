AMMK leader Pugazhendhi meets EPS, sets tongues wagging

By Express News Service

SALEM: Rebel AMMK leader V Pugazhendhi on Friday met Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his Nedunchalai Nagar residence and said the visit was just to congratulate the leader after AIADMK’s victory in bypolls, and denied speculations about his joining the ruling party. The Chief Minister, who reached the city by road from Coimbatore on Thursday night, would be here till Sunday.

On Friday Palaniswami took part in a wedding ceremony and received petitions from the public at his Nedunchalai Nagar residence. The newly-elected MLAs of Nanguneri and Vikravandi also met the AIADMK co-coordinator.

Pugazhendi, who also met CM, said, “I met him to congratulate him for victory in the bypolls. ...This victory is akin to the victory achieved by former CM J Jayalalithaa.”I did not come to join AIADMK. My future plans would be informed later, he said.