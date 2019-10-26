Keezhadi artefacts to be put on public display

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Artefacts unearthed from the Keezhadi archaeological site during excavation phases IV and V are likely to be put on public display from October 31 at World Tamil Sangam building. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to inaugurate the temporary museum. Number of visitors to the site boomed during phase V after the State Archaeology Department released a report on phase IV, in which 5,820 artefacts were unearthed, on 18 September.

Nod for phase VI

The Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) gave permission for phase VI of excavation at Keezhadi on Thursday, twelve days after the department wrapped up phase V on October 13. The permission is valid up to September 30, 2020.

“All artefacts unearthed during phases IV and V would be displayed along with brief descriptions in Tamil and English in three halls on the first floor of the World Tamil Sangam building. The area will be under CCTV surveillance. Entry will be free and experts from the excavation team will be present to help visitors,” Principal Secretary and Commissioner of State Archaeology Department T Udhayachandran told TNIE.

He added that they are planning to install a Virtual Reality facility in museum. The temporary museum is likely to be shifted to its permanent site in Keezhadi soon after a permission from Central and State governments, he added. Sources from the State Archaeology Department said that the artefacts have to go through several processes before they are put on public display. “The artefacts will be cleaned using a cleansing agent. After they are sun-dried, they will be soaked in neutral water for two hours to remove salt content,” said sources.