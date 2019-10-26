Man sets granddaughter on fire for skipping school, held

By Express News Service

THENI: The Bodi Taluk police on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man from Pottipuram near Ramakrishnapuram for allegedly setting his granddaughter on fire for skipping school. Police said that the 10-year-old child, whose parents worked in Tirupur, was under the care of Boopathy. The girl, a Class V student, attended a private school in Rasingapuram. On July 23, Boopathy set the child on fire after he learnt that she often skipped school without his knowledge.

The child sustained burns on her head and face and was taken to government medical college and hospital in K Vilakku and then to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai. The girl was discharged several days later. Recently, the Chinnamanur block ChildLine member Palaniammal came to know about the incident and conducted an inquiry with Pottipuram villagers and the girl’s family members. Based on a complaint lodged by her, the Bodi Taluk police registered a case and arrested the man. An investigation is on.

