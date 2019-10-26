NEET fraud: Six move Madras HC seeking bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the High Court heard two bail petitions and two advance bail petitions filed in connection with NEET-impersonation case. The petitions were filed by two students and their parents. One of the parents, Saravanan, said that his son had scored 130 marks in NEET 2019. Though he was eligible to obtain a seat in a government college, he chose to study in a private medical college in Chennai but police arrested him (Saravanan) and his son on false charges that his son used an impersonator to clear NEET, Saravanan stated and prayed the Court for bail.

The other bail petition was filed by one CA Davis and his son. Two anticipatory bail petitions were filed by a student and his father -- V Ravikumar. Meanwhile in Theni, the Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday extended judicial custody of eight suspects in the case to November 8. The suspects include four students who allegedly obtained seats through an act of impersonation.