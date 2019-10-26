Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescue operation on to save two-year-old who fell into Tamil Nadu borewell

Thousands of people from neighbouring villages and districts flocked to the area after Sujith fell into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house. 

Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite rescue operations stretching overnight, the fire and rescue department are yet to retrieve the two-year-old toddler who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukkatupatti village near Tiruchy on Friday night. 

With fire and rescue officials unable to retrieve the boy, NDRF and SDRF teams were brought into action. However, he continues to be trapped. 

"It is very difficult to get hold of the hands of the boy as they are bent and submerged in mud. We are trying our best. Once we get a good grip, we can easily rescue him," said an officer involved in the rescue. 

While officials continue the rescue work, villagers are waiting anxiously in the hope of seeing Sujith alive. "He has been a fighter and he fought through the entire night. We surely know he would come up and charm the entire family," said Paul Chander, a resident.

In the overnight rescue operation, NGO groups from several places including Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Madurai came with their indigenous machines to rescue the boy. However, the officials failed to lift the toddler despite locking him with a rope three times. 

The two-year-old toddler stuck inside a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukkatupatti village.     
( Photo | EPS )

The incident came to light when the boy's parents Britto Arogiyaraj and Kalamary found the toddler missing and came out of the house searching for him. The borewell, locals said, was dug five years ago.

Explaining the situation, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, "With high skills and hard work we managed to tie both his hands with ropes. However, the gentle hands and sweaty nature did not help our cause. We lost grip of them three times."

While Sujith was initially spotted at the depth of 27 feet, he later sunk as low as 70 feet. "Due to the vibration from the extraction of mud from nearby, the boy gradually started going down. By the wee hours he was at around 68 feet," said the Health Minister. 

Rescue operations underway to save Sujith. (Photo| EPS)

He also added, "The repeated attempts drifted the sand from the sides of borewell. But in the morning he was covered with mud for one inch. And we have not received any signs from him from 5 am." 

With rescue officials left with very few options, several teams including NDRF, SDRF and workers from NLC India Limited were rushed to the spot. 

Several government officials including minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi and C Vijayabaskar have also arrived at the village.

Comments(2)

  • MAJEED KM
    Why the government authorities do the needful to protect the bore well areas with necessary fencing to save the people especially children. Hope the Supreme court will interfere in this matter and direct the governments to protect the lives of people in all states from the bore well tragedies.
    12 days ago reply

  • vinod sarwade
    Where are the new maverik politicians of TN? Instead of working with the people of TN they are busy in wipping up the emotions of TN people on various rueses.Why these borewells are kept open for years together?Let these new era of politicians go to the spot and work with the people and ensure such things do not occure again in a progressive state of India.
    12 days ago reply
