Rescue operation on to save two-year-old who fell into Tamil Nadu borewell

CHENNAI: Despite rescue operations stretching overnight, the fire and rescue department are yet to retrieve the two-year-old toddler who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukkatupatti village near Tiruchy on Friday night.

Thousands of people from neighbouring villages and districts flocked to the area after Sujith fell into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house when he was playing with his cousins.

With fire and rescue officials unable to retrieve the boy, NDRF and SDRF teams were brought into action. However, he continues to be trapped.

"It is very difficult to get hold of the hands of the boy as they are bent and submerged in mud. We are trying our best. Once we get a good grip, we can easily rescue him," said an officer involved in the rescue.

While officials continue the rescue work, villagers are waiting anxiously in the hope of seeing Sujith alive. "He has been a fighter and he fought through the entire night. We surely know he would come up and charm the entire family," said Paul Chander, a resident.

In the overnight rescue operation, NGO groups from several places including Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Madurai came with their indigenous machines to rescue the boy. However, the officials failed to lift the toddler despite locking him with a rope three times.

The incident came to light when the boy's parents Britto Arogiyaraj and Kalamary found the toddler missing and came out of the house searching for him. The borewell, locals said, was dug five years ago.

Explaining the situation, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, "With high skills and hard work we managed to tie both his hands with ropes. However, the gentle hands and sweaty nature did not help our cause. We lost grip of them three times."

While Sujith was initially spotted at the depth of 27 feet, he later sunk as low as 70 feet. "Due to the vibration from the extraction of mud from nearby, the boy gradually started going down. By the wee hours he was at around 68 feet," said the Health Minister.

He also added, "The repeated attempts drifted the sand from the sides of borewell. But in the morning he was covered with mud for one inch. And we have not received any signs from him from 5 am."

With rescue officials left with very few options, several teams including NDRF, SDRF and workers from NLC India Limited were rushed to the spot.

Several government officials including minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi and C Vijayabaskar have also arrived at the village.