Three test positive for dengue at Cuddalore GH

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Three persons out of 43 who were tested for dengue at Cuddalore Government General Hospital here on Friday were positive, health official said. They have been identified as Saranya (29) of Thodamanattam, Aarthi (16) of Kammapuram and Karishma (15) of Kurinjipadi.

Speaking to Express, Deputy Director of Health Services M Geetha said, “At present, 175 fever patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. We will be testing them for dengue. If anyone tests positive, treatment will be provided accordingly. At present, 33 patients are undergoing treatment for dengue at the 10 government hospitals in the entire district. Steps are being taken to curb the spread of dengue and medical camps are being held at ground level.”