Former tahsildar dies of burns

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old retired Tahsildar succumbed to burns after there was a fire in his room in at Vaishnavi Nagar at Thirumullaivoyal on Friday. Electrical fluctuation is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said. The deceased was identified as Sankararaman. He was staying with his son, Ramachandran (42). “Ramachandran who is working in a private company used to lock the door from outside leaving his father alone till he returned from office.

This was done to ensure Sankararaman’s safety as he did not walk around much, a police officer said quoting Ramachandran. On Friday around 3pm, neighbours saw smoke in the house and heard cries of Sankararaman. They broke open the door and rescued him from the fire that had engulfed the room he was sleeping in. He was admitted at KMC Hospital. He died on Saturday morning, police said. Thirumullaivoyal police are investigating.