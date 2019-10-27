Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents need to be alert, government officials are working well: Rajinikanth on TN borewell horror

Rajinikanth extended his Diwali wishes while praying for the 'safe return' of the 2-yr-old Sujith who has been stuck in a borewell in Trichy from last two days.

Published: 27th October 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth. (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

TAMIL NADU: On the auspicious day of Diwali, the South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth stepped out of his residence to greet and wish his fans on Sunday.

Thousands of fans thronged the streets early morning just to catch a glimpse of the 'Thalaiva' star.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, the actor-turned-politician wished the fans by waving at them.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu bore well horror: Sujith's temperature checked, he may be unconscious, says minister

The 'Robot' actor while wishing all on the auspicious occasion said, "I extend my Diwali wishes to all".

Rajinikanth extended his wishes while praying for the 'safe return' of the 2-yr-old Sujith who has been stuck in a borewell in Trichy from last two days.

"I also pray wholeheartedly for the safe return of Sujith. (the 2-yr-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti). Though various machines are trying to rescue him, I think precautionary measures should have been taken," he said.

"There should be a precautionary measure on kids. Even parents also need to be alert. The government and officials are working well...we need to concentrate in all (development of technology) and improve," he added while requesting the government to take necessary measures for the safety of children.

On the work front, the 'Sivaji-The boss' actor will next be seen in 'Darbar' and 'Thalaivar 168'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Sujith Borewell
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp