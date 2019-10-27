Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bore well horror: Sujith's temperature checked, he may be unconscious, says minister

The rescue team has neared the 35-feet mark but according to the health minister, it will take another 7-8 hours to reach the boy. 

Published: 27th October 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sujith-TN-borewell

Rescue operations continue to retrieve two-year-old Sujith. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar on Sunday confirmed that a robotic machine with a thermal imaging system was used to check two-year-old Sujith's temperature. The readings did not reveal anything about his condition though.

"The machine was brought yesterday and the heat inside the tunnel was monitored. The readings may tell whether the boy can be saved if retrieved, but nothing about the health condition," the minister said.

Rescue efforts continued for the third day to save the toddler who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district. The toddler fell into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house on Friday night while playing with cousins. While Sujith was initially spotted at a depth of 27-feet, he later sunk as low as 100-feet.

ALSO READ | Why did rescue experts fail to pull up Sujith from the borewell?

Officials are now digging a 110-feet hole from the side of the deep well to rescue the boy. Though the drilling started early on Sunday neared the 35-feet mark but according to the health minister, it will take another 7-8 hours to reach the boy. 

"The rock bed is really hard. Right now, the current machine can drill 2 meters in one hour, the new machine (which is expected shortly) can work three times faster," added the health minister.

The health minister said, "Through the footage we have now, we have access to his fingertips. No breathing or movement has been seen since Saturday morning. He could be unconscious." 

Despite running beyond 43 hours, the rescue operation is still on to retrieve Sujith.

READ HERE | TN borewell horror: Drilling underway as rescue ops cross 40-hour mark, still no sign of Sujith

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu borewell Sujith Wilson Sujith Save Sujith
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp