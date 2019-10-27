Home States Tamil Nadu

Yogapaati Nanammal dies at 99

A steadfast opponent of allopathic medicine, Nanammal took great pride in never having made an appointment with doctors.

Published: 27th October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After leading the charge against a seemingly decadent modern lifestyle for many decades, Nanammal, believed to be oldest exponent of Yoga in the country, breathed her last on Saturday afternoon. She was 99. Revered as Yogapaati, Nanammal till about last month, represented an old school of thought that believed that the strength to tackle life, and its myriad problems, came from within.  

A steadfast opponent of allopathic medicine, Nanammal took great pride in never having made an appointment with doctors. However, in her last days, doctors did appear beside her bed, after suffering a fall over a week ago. The leg injury she sustained in the fall restricted her mobility.

Nanammal trained thousands of students and hundreds of instructors through her Ozone and Anadham Yoga Centre. Her contributions earned her many accolades and a steady trickle of awards reached at her doorsteps. Padma Shri was conferred on her in 2018. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Yogapaati Nanammal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp