TN borewell horror: Sujith was initially stuck at 5 feet, neighbours' efforts cost valuable time

Published: 28th October 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

borewell

A scene from the spot where rescue operation to save Sujith Wilson is in progress (Photo | MA Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the rescue operations to bring out Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, continued for the fourth consecutive night, investigations conducted by the rescue officials revealed that the boy was initially trapped just 5-feet away. 

According to officials, while the incident occurred around 4.15 pm on Friday, the Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call only by 5.45 pm. 

District Collector, S Sivarasu, said, "The boy was initially trapped at a depth of 5 feet. Instead of informing the rescue officials, they tried rescuing him. This led to the boy sliding down further and settling at a point around 18 feet". 

The officials claim three neighbouring families tried to rescue the boy initially, but with the boy starting to slide further down, they decided to call the department for help. 

"After the call was received, the Fire and Rescue team was rushed to the spot. From October 25, the boy has settled in 8 different heights till now. He is currently at 88 feet."

Officials claim the initial delay impacted the rescue process in a big way.

"We will continue the rescue work, but that initial time could have given us ample opportunities with the boy conscious and talking," said a senior Fire and Rescue official. 

With all efforts being made to stop the boy going further down the hole, officials confirm that irrespective of the speed, the drilling work will continue. 

"We will continue the rescue process until we reach the boy," J Radhakrishnan, Revenue Principal Secretary said.

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • venkat
    So agonizing that toddlers are left in the open with no caregivers around. These parents are the first culprits. The second culprit is whoever is responsible for leaving such potential death holes uncovered. Sadly
    9 days ago reply

  • Hari Sud
    God save the child
    10 days ago reply
