Borewell death: TN to convert all dry wells into rainwater harvesting structures

Public can alert officials about the abandoned borewells in their localities at the TWAD Board's helpline number: 9445802145

Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| EPS)

CHENNAI: Following the tragic death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into an open borewell near Tiruchy, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has passed on strict instruction to officials across all districts to immediately convert all abandoned dry open wells and borewells into rainwater harvesting structures.

A statement on Tuesday said the officials have been instructed to do this within 24 hours. Also, officials who fail to carry out the given task will be penalised said a press release from the board.

"Director of the board, T N Mahesvaran circulated this order to all TWAD board officials. This has been done to prevent children and animals from falling into these pits hereafter," said an official.

The TWAD is responsible for supplying water to all districts in the state except Chennai. The board has dug many such wells during times of drought to tap groundwater.

Moreover, drawings of soil type and maps indicating depth of present borewells will be circulated to all TWAD board district offices. Also, the public can clarify their doubts regarding how to close abandoned
borewells at www.twadboardtn.gov.in, through twitter (@twadboard) or by visiting TWAD board's regional offices in person.

The official added that NGOs, activists and other individual organisations can seek the TWAD board's help to convert abandoned borewells into rainwater harvesting structures by themselves. The public can alert officials about the abandoned borewells in their localities through their helpline number- 9445802145
 

