Borewell tragedy: PIL seeks use of government helicopter in emergencies

The petitioner in Madras high court says helicopter could transport rescue machines and personnel timely.
 

Published: 29th October 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Two-year-old Sujith, who died after falling into a borewell hole in Tamil Nadu

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction for use of helicopter owned by the State government as 'air-ambulance' during emergencies.

In his petition, V Ponraj, who claimed that he had worked with former President APJ Abdul Kalam for 20 years in Bengaluru, submitted that if the State helicopter was used as a mean of quick transportation of emergency machines and rescue men, the life of two and half year-old Sujith Wilson, would have been saved. Sujith had fallen into an open bore-well pit on October 25 in Nadukattupatti village in Tiruchy district and his body was retrieved, on October 29.

The petitioner has alleged there was an enormous delay in the rescue men and the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force in reaching the spot where Sujith was struggling for survival. If the helicopter belonging to the State had been kept in good condition and used, they would have been taken to the scene at the earliest without wastage of precious time, petitioner said.

READ| TN borewell tragedy: Sujith's father remains stoic, mother breaks down

The petition came up before a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee at a special sitting on Tuesday. The bench, which also heard the case relating to the death of 23-year-old techie Subashri,  wondered as to whether the government would wake up from its deep slumber only when deaths occur.The bench then posted the matter to November 11 with a direction to the government to submit its counter-affidavit.

Among other things, the petition prayed for a direction to the government to strictly implement the guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court in 2009 with regard to grant of permission for digging-up deep bore-wells and their maintenance. Petitioner alleged that if the State government had ensured the strict implementation of the guidelines, the life of an innocent child would not have been lost.

When the petitioner alleged that the State government had miserably failed to implement the apex court guidelines, the bench opined that the media, more particularly the visual media, could play a considerable role in creating awareness among the people on the issue.

