Building damaged, PHC operates out of nurse’s quarters

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The primary health centre (PCH) in Maruvathur is functioning out of a nurse’s quarters. The situation makes it difficult to treat patients in such cramped quarters. The PHC was established in 2000 and people from 11 villagers, including Maruvathur, Sitheli and Perali, come there. Currently, the PHC has one doctor, a nurse and a non-medical employee.

The building was damaged three years ago and the PHC was temporarily shifted to the nurse’s quarters nearby. The nurse who was supposed to be lodged there lives in a rented house. The building has not been renovated or any new building constructed.

Currently, for regular outpatient treatment, the nurse’s quarters is used for basic treatment.

Other cases have to be treated in the damaged building. S Padmini, a resident of Maruvathur, sad, “As the building was damaged, now pregnament women cannot deliver at the PHC. We have to go to Perambalur for emergencies. We are severely affected by this.”

D Durai of Perali said, “There are no beds in the nurse’s quarters. Patients and doctors go through a tough time. Several petitions have been submitted but there has been no response. The district administration should take immediate action.”

Health Deputy Director (in-charge) VC Hema, he said, “I have submitted a proposal for construction of a building. We would take action once it is given the go-ahead.”