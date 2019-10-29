CB-CID to probe Madurai custodial death case?

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CB-CID police are likely to take over the investigation into the alleged custodial death of a 22-year-old youth Balamurugan, kingpin in a kidnap case, from the city police. Sources said that a gang led by Balamurugan had kidnapped R Parthiban of Villapuram on October 19 night. The next day, the city police rescued Parthiban and the members of gang were arrested.

Balamurugan was admitted in Government Rajaji Hospital on October 22 with knee injury. He was suffering from patella fracture and respiratory arrest. Later, he was shifted to Intensive Respiratory Care Unit, but his health condition deteriorated over the days.