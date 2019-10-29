CM Palaniswami’s father-in-law passes away in Salem

Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s father-in-law Kaliyannangounder (78) passed away at his residence after suffering cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:20 PM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s father-in-law Kaliyannangounder

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s father-in-law Kaliyannangounder (78) passed away at his residence after suffering cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The septuagenarian’s body was cremated in Komarapalayam in Namakkal district after the CM, his family members, and ministers K A Sengottaiyan, P Thangamani, S P Velumani and KC Karuppannan among others paid their last respects. Kaliyannangounder was living with his family in Ammapalayam near Thevur in Salem District. TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Pattali Makkal Katchi Founder S Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress President G K Vasan expressed condolences to Palaniswami.

Leaders convey condolences

Telengana Governor and former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan telephoned CM Palaniswami to express her condolences for his father-in-law Kalianna Gounder’s death. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in a letter to Palaniswami on Monday, said, “You and your family must have been deeply affected by his demise. I express my heart-felt condolences to you and your wife and pray to God that his soul may rest in peace.” 

TMC president G.K. Vasan and PMK state president GK Mani met Palaniswami at his father-in-law’s residence in Ammapalayam at Thevur in Salem on Monday and expressed condolences, a  release said. PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son and MP Anbumani also offered condolences.

