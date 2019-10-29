Home States Tamil Nadu

Custodial death: CB-CID likely to take over investigation

The family members of Balamurugan alleged foul play and claimed that the police department was responsible for his death.

Published: 29th October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:50 PM

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CB-CID police are likely to take over the investigation into the alleged custodial death of a 22-year-old youth Balamurugan, kingpin in a kidnap case, from the city police.

Sources said that a gang led by Balamurugan had kidnapped R Parthiban of Villapuram on October 19 night. The next day, the city police rescued Parthiban and the members of the gang were arrested.

Balamurugan was admitted in Government Rajaji Hospital on October22 with knee injury. He was suffering from patella fracture and respiratory arrest. Later, he was shifted to Intensive Respiratory Care Unit, but his health condition deteriorated over the days.

On Thursday, judicial magistrate visited Balamurugan and recorded his statement. However, he died on Friday, without responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the family members of Balamurugan alleged foul play and claimed that the police department was responsible for his death.

City police sources said that they would start preparing documents and would hand over the file to CB-CID, post Thevar jayanthi festival.

