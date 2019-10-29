Home States Tamil Nadu

New electronic clusters to come up in 4 districts by 2023

The government will develop infrastructure such as roads and railways 

Published: 29th October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is planning to develop greenfield electronics clusters across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Hosur, and Kancheepuram by 2023. Besides, the government is also looking to develop brownfield clusters in Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, and an Electronics Industries Association of India’s industrial park in the Coimbatore region.The clusters will provide infrastructure -- both internal and external -- and facilities for logistics, testing, and training. Speaking to Express, official sources said Central assistance would be provided to attract investments to these clusters, in Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. 

Centre will also provide financial assistance for products manufactured under the National Policy on Electronics -- at 50 per cent and 75 per cent of the project cost for greenfield and brownfield clusters, subject to a ceiling of `50 crore. The State will be extending support to investors through various ease-of-doing-business initiatives, to avail the incentives.        

 The State will also help develop complementary external infrastructure on priority basis. It will notify the clusters as industrial townships, and provide two or four-lane connectivity from the nearest highways. It will also provide high-speed internet connectivity and last-mile water supply. 

Through ELCOT, the government would promote electronic hardware manufacturing and industries in eight existing SEZs: Shollinganallur in Chennai; Vilankurichi in Coimbatore; Ilanthaiklam and Vadapalanji in Madurai; Navalpattu in Tiruchy; Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli; Jagirammapalayam in Salem; and Vishwanathapuram in Hosur.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp