Suspect's house set on fire after history sheeter's murder in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: A mob set fire to the house of a suspect after the murder of a history-sheeter on Monday.

K Vijayan, 31, of Ganga Nagar in Ponthiripalayam of North Gate, whose name figures in the history sheet of Thanjavur West police station on Monday morning was walking towards a tea stall in the area. When he was walking past the house of one S Jaishankar (38) of Sires Chathiram road in the same locality a gang of four persons allegedly hacked Vijayan. When Murugesan a relative of Vijayan who saw the incident tried to stop the attack the gang threatened him and fled away from the spot. Vijayan died on the spot.

Supporters of Vijayan gathered in front of Jaishankar's house, whom they suspected as the accused, and set it on fire. Three motorcycles parked in the house were also set on fire.

Police said Vijayan and Jaishankar were in the same gang. After the intra-gang tussle, there were a simmering feud between the duo. During the festival held at the Angalaparameswari temple six months ago, there was a scuffle between the gangs of Vijayan and Jaishankar. This could be the motive behind the murder of Vijayan, police said.