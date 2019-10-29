Three-year-old girl drowned in a tub

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A three-year-old girl child drowned in a tub of water placed in the bathroom of a house at Trespuram in Thoothukudi here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Revathi Sanjana (3), daughter of Lingeswaran-Nisha couple.

Lingeshwaran is a fisherman. On Monday evening, the child went missing and the couple's search ended when they found Sanjana hanging upside down in a tub of water. "The tub was half-filled and the girl had tried to fetch a cup of water for playing," sources said.

Though Ligeswaran rushed the girl to Thoothukudi medical hospital, she was declared brought dead. North police have registered a case and are investigating.