TN borewell tragedy: From celebrities to politicians, condolences pour in for baby Sujith

As the boy's body arrived, a pall of gloom descended on the village and people lined up to pay their last respects.

Published: 29th October 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson was buried on October 29 morning.

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson was buried on October 29 morning. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Nearly 80 hours of struggle to rescue a two-year-old boy stuck in a 600-feet borewell near Tiruchy failed with the death of the child and retrieving of his decomposed body from a depth of 88-feet in the early hours of Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 9.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

Toddler Sujith Wilson had fallen into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house on Friday night while playing with cousins. While Sujith was initially spotted at a depth of 27-feet, he later sunk as low as 100-feet.

After Radhakrishnan declared that Wilson was dead, his body was pulled out and sent to a government hospital at Manapparai, about 40 km from here for autopsy, and was later handed over to his parents.

As the boy's body arrived, a pall of gloom descended on the village and people lined up to pay their last respects. Later, the body was buried in a local cemetery.

ALSO READ | Why did rescue experts fail to pull up Sujith from the borewell?

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and his Cabinet colleagues, including Vellamandi Natarajan, paid their last respects to the boy at the hospital.

DMK chief M K Stalin, and leaders of political parties and several others have condoled the death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences

Actor-politician Sarath Kumar tweets

Cricketer Ravi Ashwin tweets

Comedian Vivekh asks: "Sujith we have taken your body. We have fallen in grief now. Who will take us now?”

Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran tweeted; "All of us were highly hopeful that the child will be rescued alive but to see him recovered as a dead body is disheartening. There are no words to console the parents and family members."

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted a long message"The death of Sujith has left many lessons for us. I appeal to everyone to try to prevent such a tragedy in the future.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji tweeted this picture:

READ HERE | Tamil Nadu CM condoles death of baby Sujith; to visit Nadukkattupatti today

(With agency inputs)

