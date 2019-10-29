TN borewell tragedy: From celebrities to politicians, condolences pour in for baby Sujith

By Online Desk

Nearly 80 hours of struggle to rescue a two-year-old boy stuck in a 600-feet borewell near Tiruchy failed with the death of the child and retrieving of his decomposed body from a depth of 88-feet in the early hours of Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 9.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

Toddler Sujith Wilson had fallen into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house on Friday night while playing with cousins. While Sujith was initially spotted at a depth of 27-feet, he later sunk as low as 100-feet.

After Radhakrishnan declared that Wilson was dead, his body was pulled out and sent to a government hospital at Manapparai, about 40 km from here for autopsy, and was later handed over to his parents.

As the boy's body arrived, a pall of gloom descended on the village and people lined up to pay their last respects. Later, the body was buried in a local cemetery.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and his Cabinet colleagues, including Vellamandi Natarajan, paid their last respects to the boy at the hospital.

DMK chief M K Stalin, and leaders of political parties and several others have condoled the death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of baby Sujith. My condolences to his grieving parents and his family.



#RIPSujith — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2019

Actor-politician Sarath Kumar tweets

It is disheartening and painful to hear the demise of the child sujith, my hearfelt condolences to the parents and their family, while appreciating the efforts of the government machinery, I would like the government to make sure such incidents do not occur again #SujithWilson — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) October 29, 2019

Cricketer Ravi Ashwin tweets

#RIPSujith really sad sad morning. Let’s hope such accidents don’t happen again. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 29, 2019

Comedian Vivekh asks: "Sujith we have taken your body. We have fallen in grief now. Who will take us now?”

கிட்டத்தட்ட 4 நாட்களாக உணவு உறக்கம் மறந்து ஓய்வின்றி உழைத்து களைத்து ஓய்ந்து போய் நிற்கும் நல் உள்ளங்களுக்கு! சுர்ஜித், உன் உடலை எடுத்து விட்டோம். இப்போது துயரக்குழியில் நாங்கள் விழுந்து விட்டோம்.எங்களை யார் எடுப்பது? — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) October 29, 2019

Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas

Heartbreaking Rip little one #RIPSujith May god give his family the strength to cope with this loss — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) October 29, 2019

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran tweeted; "All of us were highly hopeful that the child will be rescued alive but to see him recovered as a dead body is disheartening. There are no words to console the parents and family members."

எப்படியாவது நலமுடன் வந்துவிடுவான் என்று அனைவரும் எதிர்பார்த்த குழந்தை சுஜித் சடலமாக மீட்டெடுக்கப்பட்டது மனதை உலுக்குகிறது.

குழந்தையை இழந்திருக்கும் பெற்றோருக்கும், குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் ஆறுதல் கூற வார்த்தைகளால் முடியாது. — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) October 29, 2019

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted a long message: "The death of Sujith has left many lessons for us. I appeal to everyone to try to prevent such a tragedy in the future.

குழந்தை சுஜித் இழப்பு மிகுந்த மன வேதனை அளிக்கிறது.

குழந்தையின் இழப்பு இந்த உலகிற்கு பல பாடங்களை கற்பித்து இருக்கின்றது. இனிமேல் இத்தகைய நிகழ்வுகள் நடைபெறாமல் இருப்பதற்கு நாம் அனைவருமே முயற்சி செய்ய வேண்டும். இந்த மரணம் சாதாரணமானது அல்ல...(1/3) — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) October 29, 2019

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji tweeted this picture:

