Home States Tamil Nadu

TN gets President's nod for bill on contract farming

The legislation allows protection to farmers to carry out transaction of their farm produce with a processing firm on the rate arrived at on the date of entering into the contract.

Published: 29th October 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

farming, farmer

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ramnath Kovind has given assent to a bill that puts in place a policy framework and institutional mechanism on agricultural produce and livestock contract farming.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2019, adopted by the state assembly in February, is a first-of-its-kind legislation on assuring farm income, said an official release. 

According to the statement, the bill, aimed at benefiting marginal farmers, has been given the Presidential nod and published in the gazette. 

While there was contract farming of sugarcane and herbs besides poultry, there was no law to ensure the welfare of the farmers involved in it, and therefore the state government came up with such a legislation.

"At the all-India level, while there is no exclusive legislation regarding contract farming in any state so far, Tamil Nadu government has come up with such a law," said the release. 

The legislation allows protection to farmers or related groups to carry out transaction of their farm or livestock produce with a processing firm on the rate arrived at on the date of entering into the contract.

This would provide them protection from price fluctuations, and also allow procuring firms or food processing industries to avail of quality produce from farmers or farmer groups, the release said.

The legislation also has provisions to penalise firms or the procurer for possible violation of contract and provide relief to farmers, it added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Contract farming Contract farming act
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp