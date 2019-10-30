Home States Tamil Nadu

Boeing to help boost navigation at Chennai airport

The current air traffic management system is based on ground navigational aids, radar, and voice communications, and will eventually be unable to cope with predicted air traffic growth. 

Published: 30th October 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Navigation System (ANS) of Chennai is set to improve as US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is preparing a master plan on the latest technologies in the field and the forecast of the future requirements.

It is learnt that Boeing will recommend ways and means of harmonisation of ANS with the ANS systems of other countries or regions. This comes as passenger traffic, both, international and domestic, grew at Chennai airport at a phenomenal rate. It is further expected that air traffic across India, will continue to grow at a rate which is faster than the world. At present, airports are able to accommodate only constrained movements of aircraft due to infrastructure and procedural constraints, leading to overcrowding and flight delays.

Airport director S Sreekumar told Express that officials of Boeing held discussions with Chennai Airport authorities last week.”They are visualising the ground equipment present now and how much will be required.”

At present, India does not have a futuristic, systematic, integrated master plan of Air Navigation Services (ANS,) based on the international Civil Aviation Organisation requirements as specified in Regional air navigational plans. The country needs a futuristic Master Plan of Air Navigation Services, which operates automatically and is periodically self-triggered by traffic requirements. In the absence of such a plan, a mismatch between the air traffic requirements and air navigation system is likely to occur, leading to congestion and cost inefficiencies.

Sources said, with the global air traffic predicted to grow at the rate of 5% annually, Boeing has been offering a concept called Future Air Navigation System, or FANS. FANS offers a space-based method for handling increased air traffic, allowing operators to obtain maximum revenue from their operations while ensuring safe conditions for passengers.

The current air traffic management system is based on ground navigational aids, radar, and voice communications, and will eventually be unable to cope with predicted air traffic growth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing chennai Chennai airport
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp