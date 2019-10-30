Home States Tamil Nadu

'Cyclone Maha' to cause widespread rains in Tamil Nadu for next 48 hours

Deep depression over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian sea and Maldives area moved northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and intensified into Cyclonic storm Maha

Published: 30th October 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The pull effect of "Cyclone Maha" over Lakshadweep area would bring widespread rains for Tamil Nadu for next 48 hours before entering a dry spell. On Wednesday, several districts of the State, including Chennai got drenched under the influence of the weather system.

The night bulletin of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said: "Deep depression over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian sea and Maldives area moved northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and intensified into Cyclonic storm Maha and lay centred about 130 km northeast of Minicoy (Lakshadweep) and 320 km west-northwest of Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala).

"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands during next 24 hours and then emerge into east-central Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the forenoon of tomorrow (Thursday) over Lakshadweep areas."

S Balachandran, deputy director-general of the meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre here told reporters that widespread rains are forecasted in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on Thursday and the peak rainfall activity would be witnessed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchirapalli,
Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Coimbatore, Theni, Nilgiris and Dindigul districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has
been issued.

He advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along Kanyakumari, Lakshadweep and south Kerala coast on October 31. Tamil Nadu received good rains in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday with 80 odd stations recording heavy to very heavy rains. Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district recorded the highest rainfall of 19 cm and Chennai received 4 cm, Balachandran said.

Overall, Tamil Nadu has received 14 per cent excess rainfall this month so far. The State received 196 mm of rainfall as against normal 172.2 mm. For Chennai, this October was the wettest since 2014
receiving 318 mm of rainfall. Usually, northeast monsoon is vigorous during November and December.

Meanwhile, the met department said a new low-pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman sea on November 3. Weather blogger Pradeep John said this new low pressure may actually play spoilsport taking away the moisture and cutting off the rain-bringing easterlies. "We have to see how this system behaves. There would dry days between November 3-10."

The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai on Thursday. Moderate rain/thundershower is likely to continue. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively

CWC issues advisory

Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an advisory forecast for Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, Ponnaiyar and Vellar basins on Wednesday. The executive engineer said: "Moderate to heavy rainfall have been
reported in Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar basin and heavy rainfall is forecasted for next two days. In view of this, the inflow may increase to moderate quantity into Poondi reservoir."

In addition, due to very good rainfall, most of the dams in Poonaiyar and Vellar basins are getting inflow after filling up of all check dams and ponds. Moderate to heavy rainfall in these basins can
increase inflow considerably. "Therefore, it is advised to have round the clock vigil in all dams especially in small and medium dams in all river basins," the advisory reads.

