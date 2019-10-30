Home States Tamil Nadu

Dengue menace continues in TN as seven-year-old becomes latest victim

Health department officials found that the doctor, who first treated the boy, did not follow the protocol set for treating dengue fever cases.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A seven-year-old boy of Ambur in Vellore district died of dengue on Wednesday. Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS) KST Suresh confirmed that the boy, A Harish died of the disease at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at 11.30 am on the day.

The district had witnessed five dengue deaths in a span of over two weeks. All the victims were in age group of between four and 12 years.

Harish had been suffering from fever for over five days. He was taken to a local private hospital in Madhanur, Ambur. He was given medicine and injection. The treatment proved futile as his fever did not subside. Into the fourth day on Tuesday, Harish was taken to Gudiyattam government hospital.

On consultation, the doctors referred the boy to GVMCH the same day. However, he succumbed to dengue at the hospital.

In the wake of Harish's death, parents and relatives staged road roko near Agaram on Madhanur to Odukkathur road in Vellore on Wednesday evening, demanding compensation for the boy’s death. Ambur Tahsildar Ramesh rushed to the spot and assured the protesting family members that necessary steps would be taken.

Meanwhile, the health department officials conducted inquiry into the death of Harish and found that the doctor, who first treated the boy, did not follow the protocol set for treating dengue fever cases. The officials are preparing a report against the erring doctor which will be sent to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, Suresh told Express. He added that the doctor, a qualified family physician, and diabetologist, had been practising medicine for over one-and-half-month.

M Yasmin, Joint Director, Medical Service (Vellore) also sealed 'Siva Pharmacy' located on the premises of Valar Hospital in Madhanur where the doctor was practising medicine, a health department official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue dengue death in Tamil Nadu Siva Pharmacy GVMCH
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp