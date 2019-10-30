No lessons learnt: Two-year-old falls into septic tank in Cuddalore, dies

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Barely hours after Sujith’s body was recovered from a borewell pit, another toddler was found dead in yet another pit left unguarded, this time at a construction site. According to the police, Priya, a resident of Villupuram, came to her maternal home in Bandarakottai village near Panruti on Saturday, along with her two-year-old daughter Pavalavalli.

Priya’s father was unwell, and had been admitted to the Cuddalore GH. On Tuesday, Pavalavalli and her cousins were left under the supervision of a neighbour, and the family went to the hospital to attend to the ailing man. Priya returned at 6.45 pm to find her daughter missing. After searching for a while, she found Pavalavalli dead inside a pit at a nearby construction site.

The pit was reportedly dug out to construct a septic tank. It was filled with rainwater and had no protection around it. “The children were left behind in their house, under their neighbour’s supervision. After a point, the neighbour left them alone, asking them to take care of each other. It looks like Pavalavalli slipped out of the house without anyone’s knowledge and, by mistake, fell in the pit,” said a police officer.

Pudupettai police have filed a case and have sent the body to Panruti Government Hospital for autopsy.