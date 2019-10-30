TN minor girl who reported sexual assault attacked by perpetrator 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The mother of a class-XI student filed a complaint at Gudalur police station in The Nilgiris on Monday that a gang had attacked her daughter at the house after the latter accused the karate teacher of sexually harassing the students. While the police are yet to register a case, SP C Kalaichelvan said that they are investigating the case.

The girl was first taken to the government Gudalur hospital and then to government Ooty hospital. The doctors at the Gudalur hospital mentioned that she has suffered injuries on the head and left ear.

According to the police complaint, the karate teacher had been sexually harassing the students. She reported to the school authorities and heads of the church. Around seven men came to her house and picked up a quarrel.

They locked her and started beating her to withdraw the complaint. After the men left, a neighbour stepped in and took the girl to a hospital. She had mentioned the names of the people who had reportedly beat up the child. Gudalur police said that the names included the girl’s relatives and her father. They are checking if it is a genuine case, they added.