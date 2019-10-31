30 miss LIC exam in Coimbatore for not having Aadhaar copy

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 30 people were kept from taking up the LIC assistant examination for failing to produce photocopies of Aadhaar card. All of them who were turned away had the original ID with them. However, officials insisted upon collecting a photocopy. Aspirant claimed they had not been informed about need to carry a photocopy.

On Wednesday, nearly 7,000 showed up at the private college near Thondamuthur to write LIC’s Coimbatore division online exam. Original Aadhaar card and admit card notwithstanding, the officials had reportedly asked for candidates to submit a photocopy of Aadhaar. The 30 aspirants who did not have one were not allowed to write the exam.

An official at the exam centre said that submitting a photocopy of the Aadhaar before the exam for official verification is mandatory as per the norms. The official also claimed that some of the aspirants showed up at the centre after the exam started.