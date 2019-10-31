Bail granted to 2 more in NEET impersonation case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the Theni medical college student, two more students, who were arrested in connection with NEET impersonation scam, were granted bail by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. However, the Court refused to grant bail to fathers of the two students. Justice G R Swaminathan passed order on the petitions filed by S Saravanan and C A Davis and their sons seeking bail.

Saravanan submitted in his petition that his son had scored 130 marks in NEET this year and had been studying in a private medical college in Chennai. However, the police arrested both of them on false allegations that a third person had impersonated in NEET in place of his son. Justice G R Swaminathan adjourned the anticipatory bail plea to November 6. The interim protection (against arrest) to the duo would continue till then.