Cauvery Water Regulation Committee holds first meeting in Tiruchy

Representatives from all four states which share Cauvery water and a total of all 16 members of the CWRC participated in the meeting held in Tiruchy.  

Published: 31st October 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 02:44 PM

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting underway at the PWD river conservation department office in Tiruchy on 31 October 2019.

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting underway at the PWD river conservation department office in Tiruchy on 31 October 2019. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting to discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue commenced in Tiruchy on Thursday. This is the first time that the meeting is being held in Tamil Nadu.

The CWRC consists of representatives from the four states, which share the Cauvery water. The committee also has representatives from the India Meteorological Department, the Central Water Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture and a Member Secretary.

Committee Chairman Navin Kumar, Chief Engineer, Central Water Commission and Whole-Time Member of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) presided over the meeting.

According to PWD sources, the committee would be discussing and collecting information on prevailing storage situations in all reservoirs and also about water sharing related issues. 

Post lunch, the outcome of the meeting is expected to be elaborated to the media.

Several farmer leaders from the delta region are expected to meet the committee members.

Earlier, the committee inspected the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai dam) in the morning.

