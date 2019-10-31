Home States Tamil Nadu

Eminent industrialist MR Pratap passes away at 96

M R Pratap, Industrialist, Chairman Emeritus, Rayala Corporation Private Limited, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 96.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M R Pratap, Industrialist, Chairman Emeritus, Rayala Corporation Private Limited, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 96. Pratap is survived by son Ranjit Pratap, who is the managing director of Rayala Corporation, and daughters Sujatha Ramkrishna and Sunitha Venkatram. According to family members, Pratap joined his father’s business after completing BA Honours in Loyola College and also won accolades for the highest sales of Hudson cars and International Trucks in the late 40s.

Pratap was the son of eminent Industrialist Rajagopal Naidu. After the demise of his father in 1956, he focused on the manufacture of typewriters in India under the brand name Halda and made it a great success. Pratap was a very keen sportsman, and played many inter-collegiate cricket league matches for Loyola. He was also a keen tennis player andan excellent equestrian.

Pratap also won laurels for achieving highest sale of typewriters and was felicitated for the same in Sweden, in the early 50s. Today Rayala Group has expanded its activities in automotive, light engineering, oral care products, real estate and scientific farming.

