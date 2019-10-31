Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS pay homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga

Ministers including C Vijayabaskar, RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju and Bhaskaran, MP Raveendranath were also present on the occasion.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin paying tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai on Wednesday | kk sundar

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his 112th birth anniversary and 57th guru puja at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, they had also paid floral tributes to the life-size statue of Thevar, decorated with electric lamps, at Goripalayam in Madurai.

Addressing the media persons in Pasumpon, Palaniswami said that it was late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran who took the decision to mark the birth anniversary of Thevar as a State function. “Since 1979, Thevar Jayanthi is being observed, and AIADMK has been paying tributes to him. Later, J Jayalalithaa had unveiled a statue of Thevar in Nanthanam in Chennai. She had also offered a 13 kg golden armour to Thevar on behalf of the party,” he said. 

Further, the Chief Minister said that Muthuramalinga Thevar had contested and won many elections - Madras Presidency Legislative Assembly election in 1937 and 46 and Madras Legislative Assembly election in 1952, 57 and 62. “For Thevar, both nationalism and spiritualism were like his own eyes,” he added.    

Ministers including C Vijayabaskar, RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju and Bhaskaran, MP Raveendranath were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, in Goripalayam in Madurai, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister apart, DMK President MK Stalin and other political party leaders garlanded his statue and offered floral tributes.

While Palaniswami and Pannerselvam garlanded the statue around 8 am, Stalin along with former minister I Periyasamy and Muthuramalingam paid homage around 9 am. MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinkaran, BJP leaders H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan and other political leaders along with more than 1,000 people also garlanded the statue and paid floral tributes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp