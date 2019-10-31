Home States Tamil Nadu

Not Rs 11 crore, Sujith's rescue op cost only Rs 5 lakh, 5,000 litres of diesel: Collector

The collector clarified that only Rs. 5 lakhs and 5,000 litres of diesel was the total expenditure for the rescue operations. 

Published: 31st October 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

TN borewell horror: Collector says govt spent Rs 5 lakhs, 5000 litres of diesel for Sujith's rescue op

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: District collector Sivarasu quashed rumours that expenditure towards the rescue operation of saving Sujith who fell into a borewell near Manapparai at Nadukattupatti was Rs 11 crores.

Days after the tragic incident of a two-year-old boy Sujith, who fell into the borewell was recovered dead, rumours started flooding in the social media about the total expenditure of the five days long rescue operations being more than 11 crores. 

The L&T, that sent rig machine is yet to ask for money, whereas NHAI & KNR which aided in the rescue operation didn't want money. 

Speaking to TNIE, S Sivarasu, district collector, said that 5000 litres of diesel cost about 3.5 lakhs. And for other expenditures like concrete application (which alone costs 1.2 lakhs) Rs. 5 lakhs was spent by the revenue department especially for the rescue operation.

Collector also cautioned the people not to spread such false information in social media. Those who continue to spread rumours would invite punishment as per the law, he warned.

TAGS
TN borewell horror Sujith Wilson Sujith Sujith rescue operation cost
