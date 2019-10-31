Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy calls LG Kiran Bedi a 'demon' during Indira Gandhi commemoration

The Centre has posted a "demon" here and she has been hindering the implementation of the schemes, he said.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on administrative issues, on Thursday said the Centre had posted a 'demon' here, as she has allegedly been impeding various welfare schemes.

Addressing a meeting of the ruling Congress party on the occasion of the 35th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here, the Chief Minister said, "We are putting in strenuous efforts to ameliorate a lot of the people through various welfare schemes."

But the Centre has posted a "demon" here and she has been hindering the implementation of the schemes, he said.

Narayanasamy claimed the consecutive win of the Congress or its alliance partner the DMK in the polls held either to Parliament or to the Legislative Assembly (in the bypolls) showed that people had reposed faith in the Congress government.

The Chief Minister took strong exception to allow Members of European Parliament visit Jammu and Kashmir while denying and banning the visit by the political leaders from within the country.

"How can this irony be justified?" he asked and alleged that the NDA was only staging a drama by letting the European MPs visit the Kashmir valley. He said normalcy was not prevailing in Kashmir.

"The valley is in lockdown and there was a serious setback in the economic activities, and even schools remained closed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

While there was such an embarrassing situation in the valley, the Centre was making tall claims that there was normality, he said.

Narayanasamy said the NDA government was adopting several 'anti-people' measures that were affecting the country`s economy and people`s welfare.

He further said the NDA government had struck at the root of the people's well-being by adopting GST, demonetisation and 'injurious' economic policies.

He said, "Industries were facing a crisis, automobile sector was witnessing a shutdown, unemployment was on the rise and the agriculturists were in a critical condition."

India Matters
  • Gora Chowdhury
    Who's money are of welfare scheme
    9 days ago reply
