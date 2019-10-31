Tiruchy youth drowned in bid to flee from harassers?

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Youth slipped and fell into Kollidam river on Wednesday while trying to escape a group of local youths who harassed him as he was spending time with his girlfriend on the river bank. After a search that stretched for hours, due to poor visibility, the fire department called it off for the night.

According to police sources, Jeevid (20), a resident of Kallakurichi, is pursuing his engineering degree in a city-based college. On Wednesday, Jeevid along with his girlfriend, a resident of Tiruchy, came to the banks of the Kollidam to witness the flood through the new Kollidam Napier bridge. Later, the duo entered the banks to have a closer look and then spent time together under the bridge.

A group of local youths then appeared and started arguing with Jeevid, accusing him of misbehaving in a public place. A tussle then broke out. As the outnumbered Jeevid tried to escape, he slipped and feel into the Kollidam river. The gang fled on seeing this.

The girl informed police and fire department officials. A search then began for Jeevid but had to be called off as darkness fell and will resume on Thursday morning. Kollidam police secured Kalairaj (23) of AV Puram and Gokul (23) of Uthamarkovil who were part of the gang. A probe is on.